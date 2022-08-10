Exclusive! Oscar winner Guneet Monga says, “Our industry is hero based and you can’t change that”

Guneet Monga has made India proud as she recently won Academy Award for her documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers. Recently, TellyChakkar got a chance to speak to her exclusively and here’s what she has to say about the craze for the heroes in the industry.
Guneet Monga

MUMBAI: Guneet Monga has made India proud as she recently won an Academy Award for her documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers. After winning the award, she said, “This is India’s first ever film to win and it’s two women from a country of 1.4 billion, and this is India’s first production to win, so very grateful for that. Thank you Academy! It means the world to us and this is for Indian cinema and this is for my country.”

Recently, Guneet attended an award function, and at the red carpet, TellyChakkar got a chance to speak to her exclusively. When asked her a question in context to her statement on a chat show that people should watch her film and now everyone is watching it, the producer said, “It feels that I have manifested this for my entire life, so manifestation is real. Genuinely, I get the feeling of pride of India, earlier I used to tell it to myself, now the whole world is saying. So, very humbled and grateful!”

While we were talking to her, Kantara actor Rishab Shetty entered and there was a lot of noise. So, when we asked her views on the craze of heroes, Guneet said, “Our industry is hero based and you can’t change that. But, one should make their own mark.”

Clearly, Guneet Monga is a woman who has made a strong mark in an industry which is regarded as a male dominated industry. However, things are changing and makers like Guneet are the ones inspiring women to make a mark in the industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

