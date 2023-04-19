Exclusive! Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga reveals, “My first crush was and will always be Shah Rukh Khan”

MUMBAI: Guneet Monga has made the country proud as she won an Oscar this year for her Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers. A few days ago, a mini series titled Gutar Gu, produced by Guneet, started streaming on Amazon mini TV.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Guneet Monga and spoke to her about her first crush, pressure after winning Oscars, and more...

‘Gutar Gu’ talks about the first love. So, who was your first love or first crush?

My first crush was and will always be Shah Rukh Khan. He is love! I absolutely love his character Sunil from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and coincidentally my husband Sunny’s name is Sunil Kapoor. Life comes full circle in love.

Now, as you have won an Oscar, while selecting a script do you feel pressured because the audience would expect some great content from you?

Winning an Oscar is of course a huge honour, but I feel that the content my team and I at Sikhya have invested in over the years has always been tasteful. So there’s no pressure to meet anyone’s expectations. We will continue to tell home-grown stories from the heartland and stories that resonate with us. As long as we are true to ourselves, the audience will hopefully appreciate our work.

Your next is Kathal, but apart from that is there any project that you are working on?

Yes, we’re very excited for Kathal. This is our second film with Sanya Malhotra who is such a promising young talent! We’ve got a great ensemble cast so fingers crossed for that. Besides Kathal, we have our next documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh with Netflix.

