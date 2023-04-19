Exclusive! Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga reveals, “My first crush was and will always be Shah Rukh Khan”

Guneet Monga has made the country proud as she won an Oscar this year for her Documentary Short film The Elephant Whisperers. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Guneet and spoke to her about her first crush, pressure after winning Oscars, and more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Guneet Monga

MUMBAI:   Guneet Monga has made the country proud as she won an Oscar this year for her Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers. A few days ago, a mini series titled Gutar Gu, produced by Guneet, started streaming on Amazon mini TV.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Guneet Monga and spoke to her about her first crush, pressure after winning Oscars, and more...

‘Gutar Gu’ talks about the first love. So, who was your first love or first crush?

My first crush was and will always be Shah Rukh Khan. He is love! I absolutely love his character Sunil from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and coincidentally my husband Sunny’s name is Sunil Kapoor. Life comes full circle in love.

Also Read: Exclusive! Oscar winner Guneet Monga says, “Our industry is hero based and you can’t change that”

Now, as you have won an Oscar, while selecting a script do you feel pressured because the audience would expect some great content from you?

Winning an Oscar is of course a huge honour, but I feel that the content my team and I at Sikhya have invested in over the years has always been tasteful. So there’s no pressure to meet anyone’s expectations. We will continue to tell home-grown stories from the heartland and stories that resonate with us. As long as we are true to ourselves, the audience will hopefully appreciate our work.

Your next is Kathal, but apart from that is there any project that you are working on?

Yes, we’re very excited for Kathal. This is our second film with Sanya Malhotra who is such a promising young talent! We’ve got a great ensemble cast so fingers crossed for that. Besides Kathal, we have our next documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh with Netflix.

Also Read: Before aiming for Oscars, get your distribution game right: Guneet Monga

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 


 

Guneet Monga Shah Rukh Khan The Elephant Whisperers Gutar Gu Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Sunil Kapoor Kathal Sanya Malhotra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga reveals, “My first crush was and will always be Shah Rukh Khan”
MUMBAI:   Guneet Monga has made the country proud as she won an Oscar this year for her Documentary Short The Elephant...
Exclusive! Papiya Sen Gupta roped in for Shemaroo's next, produced by Beyond Dreams Production
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
MUMBAI:Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. But, apart from there are many...
Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great information from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with...
Exclusive! "I was loved playing negative character in Candy and want to explore more of such characters" Manu Rishi Chadda
MUMBAI:Actor Manu Rishi Chadda has been winning the hearts of the time with his acting contribution the actor with his...
Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look
MUMBAI:Actress Hritiqa Chheber has been grabing the attention of the fans with her beautiful pictures all over the...
Recent Stories
Guneet Monga
Exclusive! Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga reveals, “My first crush was and will always be Shah Rukh Khan”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time
Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day
Trending! Agent trailer, Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan advance booking, check out the trending news of the day
Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look
Hotness alert! Actress Hritiqa Chheber is the new bikini girl in B Town, have a look
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Nostalgia! Kajol’s recent appearance gives netizens Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes; they say, “Kajol ne Anjali Ki yaad dila di”
Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”
Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”
Shweta Tiwari
What! Shweta Tiwari reacts to her daughter Palak Tiwari’s dating rumors, says “are you partying too much?”