Exclusive! Paan Singh Tomar actor Imraan Hasnee to be seen in the upcoming movie High Tide

MUMBAI: Earlier Tellychakkar has given the news of actor Amit Sinha to be seen in the upcoming movie titled High Tide, and now Tellychakkar has another exclusive information with regards to the movie.

Actor Imraan Hasnee will be seen in this upcoming movie which will be directed by himself. Yes you heard right actor Imraan Hasnee who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Welcome 2 Karachi and Paan Singh Tomar is all set to be seen in the movie High Tide.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

