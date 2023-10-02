Exclusive! Padmaavat actor Saarrh Kkashyap roped in for Yaariyan 2

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment world, and here’s an exclusive news about Yaariyan 2. According to sources, actor Saarrh Kkashyap has been roped in for the movie.
MUMBAI:Many interesting sequels and remakes are going to release this year, and one of them is Yaariyan 2 which is a sequel to the 2014 Yaariyan and it is a remake of the Malayalam movie Bangalore Days. Yaariyan 2, which is being directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, stars Divya Khoshla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezan Jafri in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment world, and here’s an exclusive news about Yaariyan 2. According to sources, actor Saarrh Kkashyap has been roped in for the movie. While the details of his role are not yet known, his fans would surely be keen to watch him in the film.

Saarrh is a popular name in the TV industry and has also been a part of a couple of movies. He was seen in TV shows like Laut Aao Trisha, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Laal Ishq, and others. The actor has also been a part of movies like Padmaavat and Ship of Theseus. It will be interesting to see what role he will be playing in Yaariyan 2.

Yaariyan 2 will mark the Bollywood debut of TV’s heartthrob Pearl V Puri. The actor’s fans eagerly wait to see him on the big screen. The movie was slated to release in May this year, but it has been postponed to 20th October 2023.

Are you excited about Yaariyan 2? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    
 

