EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Kruttika Desai Khan to feature in Taapsee Pannu's Blurr

Kruttika Desai Khan, who is currently been seen as Pandya Store as Suman Pandya and nails the character so effortlessly that fans have made Suman synonymous with Kruttika.
Kruttika Desai Khan, who is currently been seen as Pandya Store as Suman Pandya and nails the character so effortlessly that fans have made Suman synonymous with Kruttika. Now, the breaking news is that the actress is all set to feature in Taapsee Pannu's Blurr in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. 

Taapsee Pannu has donned the producer's hat for her upcoming film, Blurr. Zee Studios, in association with Taapsee's Outsider Films and Echelon Productions, unveiled the first-look poster of Blurr on July 15, 2021. Blurr is directed by Ajay Bahl, who has co-written the psychological thriller with Pawan Sony.

Ever since Taapsee Pannu began the shoot of her first maiden production film, Blurr, she has been sharing constant updates with her fans and followers on social media. The actress seems to have completed the shoot of the film as she shared a photo celebrating the last shot on the film set

