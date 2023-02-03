Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and now, here’s an exclusive news that will make all the Paras Madaan’s fans super happy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:13
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya

MUMBAI: Paras Madaan is popular television actor and has been a part of TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Qubool Hai, Beyhadh 2, and others. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and now, here’s an exclusive news that will make all the Paras Madaan’s fans super happy.

We have exclusively learnt that Paras Madaan will be seen in a movie tilted Saket Nagri Ayodhya. The film will be produced by Varchaswaa Media Private limited and Surya Entertainment, and it is directed by Bhavin Wadia.

Also Read: Exclusive! Manasi Moghe roped in for Yaariyaan 2

While the details about Paras’ character are kept under wraps, we have learnt that the movie revolves around Ayodhya Ram Mandir verdict. Well, we are sure fans of Paras are really looking forward to this movie.

In a movie, casting plays a very important part, and Paras’ casting is done by casting director Sonu Singh Rajput. Paras has impressed one and all with his performance in TV shows and now, it will be interesting to see him in a film.

Are you excited to watch Paras Madaan in Saket Nagri Ayodhya? Let us know in the comments below...

As you know that TellyChakkar gets for you some really interesting exclusives, so stay tuned as we will get you more exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Also Read: Samridh Bawa on his web series Kode Lag Gaye Ji, “Ashrit Wadhwa told me just think you are coming for a vacation with me” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Paras Madaan Saket Nagri Ayodhya Bhavin Wadia Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Qubool Hai Beyhadh 2 Sonu Singh Rajput Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 11:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Pihu gives Prachi an emotional gift belonging to Priya!
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul...
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow
MUMBAI: A Mumbai resident has filed an FIR under IPC section 409 against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan for not...
Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya
MUMBAI: Paras Madaan is popular television actor and has been a part of TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil,...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Natasha sees Prerna in the house, Dhara tries to stop Shweta from finding out
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki is critical, Shweta doesn’t want the Pandyas to worry about her
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow
Exclusive! Manasi Moghe roped in for Yaariyaan 2
Exclusive! Manasi Moghe roped in for Yaariyaan 2
Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba
Mini Mathur shares 'hidden gems' from 25 years of being married to Kabir Khan
Mini Mathur shares 'hidden gems' from 25 years of being married to Kabir Khan
Times when Virat Kohli was all praises for his wife Anushka Sharma
Times when Virat Kohli was all praises for his wife Anushka Sharma
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors
Meet Girdhar Swami, the casting director who has given opportunities to many talented actors