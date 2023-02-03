Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya

MUMBAI: Paras Madaan is popular television actor and has been a part of TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Qubool Hai, Beyhadh 2, and others. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and now, here’s an exclusive news that will make all the Paras Madaan’s fans super happy.

We have exclusively learnt that Paras Madaan will be seen in a movie tilted Saket Nagri Ayodhya. The film will be produced by Varchaswaa Media Private limited and Surya Entertainment, and it is directed by Bhavin Wadia.

While the details about Paras’ character are kept under wraps, we have learnt that the movie revolves around Ayodhya Ram Mandir verdict. Well, we are sure fans of Paras are really looking forward to this movie.

In a movie, casting plays a very important part, and Paras’ casting is done by casting director Sonu Singh Rajput. Paras has impressed one and all with his performance in TV shows and now, it will be interesting to see him in a film.

