EXCLUSIVE! Pareeksha actor Saikat Chatterjee roped in for movie Upnyaas

TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television.

And now we have exclusively learnt that actor Saikat Chatterjee has been roped in for the upcoming movie Upnyaas. Yes, you heard that right! Actor Saikat Chatterjee who is known for his amazing acting contribution with projects like Pareeksha, Bachao, and Maromar is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Upnyaas, which features actors like Aditya Lakhia and Nadeem Khan in the leading role.

The detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer in the upcoming movie.

Directed by Rahul Kumar Shukla, Upnyaas is a psychological thriller.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

