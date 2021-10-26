Exclusive! Pareeksha and Crime Patrol actor Saurav Sameer has roped and for movie Shadow of Othello

MUMBAI : Actor Saurav Sameer who is known for Crime Patrol and was recently seen in the Prakash Jha movie Pareeksha is now on said to be seen in the upcoming film titled Shadow of Othello which will have Sanjay Mishra in the leading role

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tera Chakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the actor Saurav Sameer is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shadow of Othello. Yes you heard right, actor Saurav Sameer who is known for his amazing contribution with the projects like Crime Patrol and Qubool Hai and was also seen in a Prakash Jha movie titled Pareeksha, is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled Shadow of Othello.

Also read (Omg! Emraan Hashmi tested positive for coronavirus when he landed to Vienna, Austria for Tiger 3 shoot)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

It is reported that the film is being produced under the banner of Veersquire and the film will see you in the crucial role Sanjay Mishra, Ipsita Chakraborty, Vikram Kochhar, Tina Bhatia and Ashish Shukla.

How excited are you with this information do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Prabhas' mythological drama readies for a wrap)

