Exclusive! Pareeksha and Crime Patrol actor Saurav Sameer Roped in for movie Upanyaas, starring Aditya Lakhia and Nadeem Khan

MUMBAI: Earlier TellyChakkar had informed readers that Lagaan actor Aditya Lakhia will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Upnyaas. And now, Telly Chakkar has another exclusive information with regard to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Saurav Sameer will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Upnyaas. Yes, you heard right. Saurav Sameer , who is known for his acting contribution in projects like Qubool Hai, Pariksha, and Crime Petrol, is now all said to be seen in a movie titled Upnyaas, which has Aditya Lakhia and Nadeem Khan. Upnyaas will be directed by Rahul Kumar Shukla.

Detailed information about the character to be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer.

