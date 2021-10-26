Exclusive! Pareeksha and Crime Patrol fame actor Saurav Sameer roped in for movie Shadow of Othello

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive piece of information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Saurav Sameer is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shadow of Othello. Yes, you heard that right! Saurav Sameer, who is known for his amazing work in projects like Crime Patrol and Qubool Hai and was also seen in a Prakash Jha movie titled Pareeksha, is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled Shadow of Othello.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

It is reported that the film is being produced under the banner of Veersquire and it will star Sanjay Mishra, Ipsita Chakraborty, Vikram Kochhar, Tina Bhatia, and Ashish Shukla in key roles.

