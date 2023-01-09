Exclusive! Paritosh Tripathi is to be seen in a movie, Hum Do Humare Baraah with Anuu Kapoor!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Cinema halls are back to being packed and OTT movies and shows have taken over the entertainment world and are producing some of the best content for consumption.

Hum Do Hamare Barah is an upcoming Bollywood social drama film directed by Kamal Chandra. The producers of the film are Ravi Gupta, Birendra Bhagat and Sanjay Nagpal . Actors Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manoj Joshi  and Parth Samthaan will be seen in lead roles in the film. The first look poster of the film has been released on 5 August 2022.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive news about the project.

As per sources, Actor Paritosh Tripathi will be seen as part of the project.

This will be the second time that Paritosh will seen doing a movie with Annu Kapoor.

Paritosh Tripathi is best known for projects like 'Ludo', 'Case Toh Banta Hai', 'Janhit Mein Jari', 'Super Dancer', and others

The subject matter of the film is very interesting and the first poster of the movie created some negative criticism as well.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

