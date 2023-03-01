Exclusive! “Pathan ne kaha hai ki Mausam badalne wala hai isliye movie jaldi release kali” Anshuman Jha

MUMBAI :Actor Anshuman Jha has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fan especially on digital platform. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Lakadbaggha which also has some amazing talents like Paresh Pahuja, Riddhi Dogra, Milind Soman.

During the trailer launch and the press conference which was held in Mumbai today the actor Anshuman Jha spoke in detail about why he chose to release the movie in the early month of January, jokingly the actors said, Pathaan has said that Mausam Bigadne wala hai from 25th January, as the Pathaan is releasing, so he choose to release the movie much before rthan Pathaan before the Mausam gets overtake by Pathaan.

On asking the actor Anshuman Jha is he scared of Pathaan of the movie clash, the actor said that he is not scared of Pathaan but he loves Pathaan, he got the opportunity to work with Shahrukh Khan earlier and he is indeed one of the finest actor and humble person he has ever met.

ALSO READ - After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?

As we all Lakadbaggha is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January and it will face direct clash with the movie Kuttey which has Arjun Kapoor and Tabu in the leading role and the actor said, that Jungle is very big and it has place for Lakadbaggha and Kuttey both. Also he would really request the entire team of Kuttey to watch the movie Lakadbaggha and entire team of Lakadbaggha will be seen the movie Kutty on the same day and the audience will have a great Friday.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Lakadbaggha which is already getting a Thumbs Up from the fans and audience on social media, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the movie Lakadbaggha it is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies