Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee

Actor Sandeep Kapoor who was seen and loved in series Patiala Babes is now all set to be seen in the movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in lead
Patiala Babes

MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sandeep Kapoor will be seen along with actress Shilpa Shetty in a movie yes you heard right, actor Sandeep Kapoor who was seen and loved in series Patiala Babes is now all set to be seen in the movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in lead

ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt reacts to her reference in Jawan’s dialogue, Read on to know what she said

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with the movie Sukhee. 

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara

 
 

