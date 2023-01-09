Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sandeep Kapoor will be seen along with actress Shilpa Shetty in a movie yes you heard right, actor Sandeep Kapoor who was seen and loved in series Patiala Babes is now all set to be seen in the movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in lead

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with the movie Sukhee.

