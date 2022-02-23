Exclusive! "People in India are too quick to judge anything" Alia Bhatt on comments about wrong casting for the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the upcoming release of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since that teaser was out. Currently the trailer of the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans for the different look of the actress and some promising storyline.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Gangubai Kathiawadi spoke in detail about judgement passed on her with regards to the wrong casting of the movie where she also spoke in detail about working with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt on getting comments regarding wrong casting of the movie

Initially when the teaser of the movie was out there were many comments which were saying that Alia Bhatt is very young to play such a powerful character of Gangubai, many people also said that she is not the perfect cast of the movie. Giving an answer the actress revealed that people in India are too quick to judge anything. They should not be judging the movie and the character just by the teaser. People think that if the movie is about Don and Mafia some mature or old actor should be doing the character, but it is the demand of the story which speaks about the young life of Gangubai and how she evolved as a mafia. People will have to see the movie to understand the casting and the character.

Alia Bhatt on preparation for her character

Indeed Alia Bhatt is all set to be seen in a never seen before character in this movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, she will be seen playing a real life character Gangubai and talking about the preparation she revealed she had to work on the language and dialect, she has done few research on Gangubai, but having said all these preparation the actress said it is a basic homework, it is mainly the playing of dialogues on set while doing a scene which helps you to move ahead.

Alia Bhatt on the experience working with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On working with Sanjay Leel Bhansali, Alia Bhatt said it was no doubt a dream to collaborate with one of the finest directors or in Bollywood industry Sanjay Leela Bhansali, being a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine brings a great feeling, and indeed he is one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood industry. Talking about actor Ajay Devgn she revealed he is very calm and collaborative, in spite of having 2 vanity vans the actor was on the set waiting at every intervals. On the other hand working with new talents like Shantanu Maheshwari was an amazing experience, as an actor he has many layers which the fans will definitely see in the movie. Was also a great experience collaborating with such amazing bunch of talented people like Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is already getting some great response from the fans and we are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie which will hit the big screen on 25th February.

