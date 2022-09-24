Exclusive! "People should read and know about our history thats how current generation will come to know about the past" Chiyaan Vikram

In the recent press conference of his upcoming movie PS1 actor Vikram and the team spoke in detail about how important the history is in today's times and on their upcoming movie PS1

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 23:40
movie_image: 
Chiyaan Vikram


MUMBAI: One of the versatile actors of Indian cinema is Chiyaan Vikram, over the time we have seen some great performances coming from the side of the actor in different movies which are loved at the national level. Chiyaan Vikram is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Mani Ratnam movie titled PS1 which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Karthi, Trisha and others.

Today a Press Conference was held in Mumbai which was attended by the cast of the movie along with the director Mani Ratnam. The team spoke in detail about their upcoming movie and the importance of history in today's time.

Also read : What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2
Chiyaan Vikram took the opportunity to speak in detail about our Indian history, he revealed that we are keen to know how to pyramid were made but he has asked a question to the generation that there are many temples which are being build since many years ago that to without technology and any engineering skills. It is now high time that this generation should come to know about our Indian history and they should be aware about.

On the other hand A R Rahman reveals that this movie is the window to the history from South and he is very fortunate enough to be a part of this movie which is also a musical Saga.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie PS1 and how excited are you for the movie Do let us know in the comments section below.

Ponniyin Selvan PS1 is all set to hit the big screen on 30th September.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read : Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions

Ponniyin Selvan: I Mani Ratnam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chiyaan Vikram AR Rahman South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 23:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "People should read and know about our history thats how current generation will come to know about the past" Chiyaan Vikram
MUMBAI: One of the versatile actors of Indian cinema is Chiyaan Vikram, over the time we have seen some great...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : What! Rohit Shetty offers a movie to Faisu?
MUMBAI: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place...
Exclusive! "There cannot be any comparison between Jodha from Jodha Akbar and Nandini from PS1" Aishwarya Rai
MUMBAI: Upcoming Pan India movie titled PS 1 Ponniyin Selvan: I has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer...
Exclusive! “I used to get affected by the trolls but then realised it doesn’t matter anymore the best way to deal with it, is to ignore it - Vaibhav Talwar
MUMBAI: Vaibhav Talwar is one of the known actors in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in...
Exclusive! Actor writer Prem Saxena roped in for Voot select web series titled Murder in Mahim
MUMBAI: Earlier TellyChakkar has given an exclusive information with regards to the actors Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana...
AMAZING! THESE Jhalak Dikhla Jaa contestants pay tribute to their Khatron Ke Khiladi Host and mentor Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a show which pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Each couple performs...
RECENT STORIES
Chiyaan Vikram
Exclusive! "People should read and know about our history thats how current generation will come to know about the past" Chiyaan Vikram