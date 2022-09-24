Exclusive! "People should read and know about our history thats how current generation will come to know about the past" Chiyaan Vikram



MUMBAI: One of the versatile actors of Indian cinema is Chiyaan Vikram, over the time we have seen some great performances coming from the side of the actor in different movies which are loved at the national level. Chiyaan Vikram is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Mani Ratnam movie titled PS1 which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Karthi, Trisha and others.

Today a Press Conference was held in Mumbai which was attended by the cast of the movie along with the director Mani Ratnam. The team spoke in detail about their upcoming movie and the importance of history in today's time.

Chiyaan Vikram took the opportunity to speak in detail about our Indian history, he revealed that we are keen to know how to pyramid were made but he has asked a question to the generation that there are many temples which are being build since many years ago that to without technology and any engineering skills. It is now high time that this generation should come to know about our Indian history and they should be aware about.

On the other hand A R Rahman reveals that this movie is the window to the history from South and he is very fortunate enough to be a part of this movie which is also a musical Saga.

Ponniyin Selvan PS1 is all set to hit the big screen on 30th September.

