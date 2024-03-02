Exclusive! “People who knew it was me, immediately called me and praised me for the role” Sarah Gesawat on playing Ghost in movie Bhoot, and here is how the actress look now

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actress Sarah Gesawat spoke on her acting journey and also on her recognition after her movie Bhoot starring Vicky Kaushal
Sarah Gesawat

MUMBAI: Actress Sarah Gesawat has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the with her cuteness and her acting projects, we have seen and loved the actress Sarah Gesawat in projects like Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship (2020), Typewriter (2019) and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (2022),indeed with her different character in different movie she has managed to grab the attention of the fans all over

Sarah Gesawat on her acting journey

Sarah Gesawat says that she will define her journey as challenging and sacrificing because she has been sacrificing something or the other in her projects, in the movie Do Lafzon Ki Kahani she had to shave her head and later in the movie Bhoot she had to learn underwater swimming and stunts, she adds that it was a great learning experience with ever projects, and want to do some more great movies and series

Sarah Gesawat on working with Vicky Kaushal in movie Bhoot

Sarah Gesawat adds it was a great experience working with the actorVicky Kaushal and the actor made her comfortable on the very first day itself, she also said it was the shoot of climax scenes on her day 1 and how the actor made her feel so relax and comfortable and how he taught her to eat Maggie, she said the actor had a great energy on sets and surely want to work with him again.

Sarah Gesawat on getting fame post movie Bhoot

Actress Sarah Gesawat said not many people recognized her in the movie and many people did not knew that she was the ghost in the movie and that was because of the ghost makeup she was wearing all the time, but she said very few who knew her already went to her and praised her for the role, later she had seen many people googled about her and then they came to know the it was her to play the Ghost in the movie.

Indeed the star rocked not only in the movie Bhoot but also in her different projects over the time, well we have hardly seen the glam side of the actress and her is how the Bhoot actress look now

Indeed all eyes for the actress Sarah Gesawat as she looks stunning in her fashion game, what are your views on this and how did you like the actress Sarah Gesawat in her projects, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

