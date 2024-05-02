Exclusive! Pooja Bhalekar about her movie 'Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon', “I truly feel it was destiny.”

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Bhalekar has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting contribution over the time. She is one such name who is known not only for her acting, but also for her sizzling pictures and setting the internet on fire.

Talking about the actress, she is an actress, a model and a taekwondo practitioner. She is also a gold medalist in taekwondo at the state and national level. Born in Mumbai she started her career as a model and then made her acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's film LADKI: Dragon Girl, which is said to be India's first martial arts film.

In the movie, she played the role of Marshal Girl Pooja, who is trained by Bruce Lee's master Ip Man. The 2022 movie was released on 40 thousand screens in multiple languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Pooja Bhalekar for an exclusive conversation during which the actress revealed a lot of interesting things when asked about her journey towards her debut movie, desirable actor and director and much more.

How was your journey towards your movie Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon? How did you bag the role?

I truly feel it was destiny. It all began with me joining Taekwondo at a very young age. And the credit for it goes to my Mom in getting me enrolled. I have been practicing Taekwondo for many years, becoming a 2nd DAN BLACK Belt and competing/winning at various national and international tournaments representing India. One day I got a call from RGV sir’s office and they said that RGV sir is looking for a martial artist for his upcoming action project. I couldn’t believe at first that I got a call from such a legendary directors office as I have always been a huge fan of his films, Rangeela & Satya being my absolute favourites. I came to Mumbai along with my father and gave an audition for the role. To my surprise RGV sir himself was present at the audition and he explained to me that he was making an action film inspired by the life & philosophies of Bruce Lee & how important this film was for him. I got selected and from there my training & journey for the film began as he wanted me to learn Bruce Lee’s style of fighting which is JEET-KUNE-DO. Being a fan of Bruce Lee myself this was truly one in a million opportunity for me and I will always be grateful to sir for choosing me for this role.

How do you deal with negative comments on your posts?

I never let it affect me. I am aware that being an actor the positive/negative comments will come my way but I always try to focus on my work & giving my best.

What’s the type of role that you look forward to doing?

I am a huge fan of DC & Marvel films. I wish I get to do a Sci-fi Action film.

This was our conversation with Pooja Bhalekar.

