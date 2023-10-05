Exclusive! Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh to share screen in upcoming project?

As per sources Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh are all set to share screen with each other for a movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:56
movie_image: 
Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from Bollywood digital and television, and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another piece of explosive information.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh will sharing screen for a special project, yes you heard right, Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh who has been grabbing the attention and winning the hearts of fans and audience all over are now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie.
ALSO READ – Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now

The detailed information about the project and their character is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this new project.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see them in a movie, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar
ALSO READ Sexy! Here are times actress Pooja Bhalekar raised temperature with her hot looks

Pooja Bhatt Chandrachur Singh new movie NEW WEB SERIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Sad! Kavya finally walks out teary eyed of the Shah house
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
MUMBAI :If a film’s Monday is better than its Friday, then one can surely expect it to be stable at the box office in...
What! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Nas Nas finds Ali and makes him unconscious
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
WOW! Has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni aka Abhinav found a new profession?
MUMBAI :Jay Soni is brilliantly portraying the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh...
What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”
MUMBAI :Madhur Bhandarkar is one of the best directors we have in Bollywood. His films have largely been hard-hitting...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Shocking! Riya taken aback by THIS truth
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
Madhur Bhandarkar
What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”
Pooja Bhalekar
Sexy! Here are times actress Pooja Bhalekar raised temperature with her hot looks
Janhvi Kapoor
Trolled! From 'Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll' to 'nepotism at its peak'; netizens have mixed reactions to the actress' casting in Ulajh
Ishq Vishk
Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now
Amitabh
Big B's 'warning in advance' to fans coming to meet him at Jalsa