Exclusive! Pratik Gandhi’s tales of lying to his wife is hilarious

How was it the first time when you faced the camera?

When I was in 7th grade, I had participated in a play in the annual function, Kallu Ballu that was in Surat and DD had come to record it. I was playing Kallu miyan in the play. I discovered that a camera can see everything and you can’t lie.I was in 6th grade and I wanted to go to the washroom. I told the teacher that I really need to go but she told me to after the play. So I was just standing there and then the cameraman came and asked me if I want to go to the washroom. I said yes and asked him how does he know. He said he can see it in the camera and then he told me to go to the washroom and come back.

How was the feeling when you got your pay check for the first time?

My first pay check was Rs1,500. After diploma engineering, I was working (in sales) in Surat.

The first time when you either received or wrote a love letter?

I never got any love letter but I wrote one to my wife who was my girlfriend back then.

How was it the first time when you saw yourself on big hoarding?

It was during the release of my first Gujarati film, Bey Yaar, in 2012. It was a very good feeling.

How was your first time when as a celebrity, you had a fan moment?

It was with Jackie Shroff. It was my first film with him, Ventilator. I was told that Jackie Shroff is going to be in it and I had three big scenes with him. Initially I was alright but later when I saw him I got a little nervous and I could feel his aura. I was thinking how to start a conversation with him, where do I begin, etc. And then he just came and put his hand on my shoulder and said that it’s an amazing script, it’ll be fun. He just said that and left.

After becoming an actor, the first time you got a marriage proposal from a fan?

Not a direct proposal, but I got a lot of hints.

The first time when you lied to someone but then got caught?

The first time was with my wife and it keeps happening. We went for shopping and I’m very bad at shopping. She showed me something and I praised it and told her to buy it. Next time when she wore it I told her that it doesn’t look good and she should change it. She pointed that I made her buy this. She said that either I wasn’t paying attention to her or I just wanted to get done with it. I told her I don’t remember anything.

The first time when you were a victim of fake audition or casting couch?

I had a fake audition experience where he took my audition and then called me, saying that everything is fine but they need to make a show reel of mine. I was new in Mumbai back then so I didn’t even know. They said they will shoot with me for four hours and make a show reel. They charged me fifteen thousand rupees back then. I didn’t even have that much. I was doing a job and collecting so I gave them whatever I had. They said I can pay them 12,000 now and 3,000 later while taking the DVD. After the shoot everything was gone. I never found them.

