Exclusive! Pratiksha and Crime Patrol actor Saurabh Sameer Roped in for movie Upanyaas which has Aditya lakhia and Nadeem Khan

MUMBAI: Earlier TellyChakkar had informed that Lagaan actor Aditya Lakhia will be seen in an upcoming movie Upnyaas. And now Telly Chakkar has another exclusive information with regards to the movie.

Telly Chakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Saurabh Sameer will be seen in this upcoming movie titled Upnyaas. Yes you heard right actor Saurabh Sameer who is known for his acting contribution with projects like Qubool Hai, Pariksha, and Crime Petrol is now all said to be seen in his upcoming movie titled Upnyaas which has a detailed aakhya and Nadeem Khan. Upnyaas will be directed by Rahul Kumar Shukla.

When the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but blue covid to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this information do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.