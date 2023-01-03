Exclusive! Prayagraj actress Bhavna Singh Chauhan roped in for movie Kaagaz 2

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Bhavana Singh Chauhan has been roped in for the upcoming movie Kaagaz 2.

Yes you heard right! Actress Bhavana Singh Chauhan who has been winning the hearts of the fan over the time with her amazing the acting contribution in projects like Prayagraj, Marathi movie Prankster is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled to Kaagaz 2.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer in this upcoming movie as the movie is the talk of the town already for it amazing star-cast.

The movie Kaagaz 2 will have some amazing bunch of talented people like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra and Neena Gupta.

