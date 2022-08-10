Exclusive! Preeti Jhangiani roped in for Nandi pictures's next

Actress Preeti Jhangiani is all set to be seen in upcoming new project which will be produced by Nandi pictures Private Limited
Nandi pictures

MUMBAI :Actress Preeti Jhangiani has been winning the hearts of the fans with her  beautiful acting contribution over the time, how can be forget the Mohabbatein actress, the innocence of which is ruling the hearts of millions till today

Indeed the actress is less to be seen in movies and now we have latest information about the upcoming movie of the actress.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Preeti Jhangiani will be seen in an upcoming movie of Nandi pictures Private Limited, yes you heard right actress Preeti Jhangiani is all set to impress the fans with her upcoming movie of Nandi pictures Private Limited.

also read  :Exclusive! Vivek Anand Mishra roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to see Innocence and the beauty of the actress again on big screen.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Preeti Jhangiani in the upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

also read  :Exclusive! Lataa Saberwal and Surendra Pal roped in for new movie

About Author

