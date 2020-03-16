Exclusive! “Priyadarshan is the great director, we did not had any conversation but I am sure he will be happy with the sequel” Anees Bazmee

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is no doubt one of the best mines of Bollywood. How can we forget projects like Thank You, Welcome, Ready, No Entry coming from the side of the director and getting all the love from the fans. He is now all set to scare the audience with his movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what filmmaker has to say on the response he got form Priyadarshan who made the prequel and on the shooting experience amid covid.

Anees Bazmee on Priyadarshan’s response

As we all know Bhool Bhulaiya prequel was one of the best made movies in the Bollywood industry and it has the best recall value till today, the prequel was directed by Priyadarshan. Anees Bazmee revealed that he did not got the chance to speak to Priyadarshan because no doubt he is one of the busiest film makers in B Town but he is definitely sure that when he will see the movie he will definitely love it. His blessings are always with the team of Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Anees Bazmee on the shooting experience

Anees Bazmee said that it was a challenging shooting process, the movie which was supposed to complete in three months, took 2.5 years because of the pandemic hit. It was a great challenge to face multiple lockdowns and to break the set and build again and again. But it was because of the powerful team which he had who never let him down and made sure that the shooting was completed and the movie came to the big screen.

ALSO READ – Hilarious! Kartik Aaryan's banter with a baby about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will leave you in splits

Anees Bazmee on his fresh cast

As we all know Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has some fresh new faces and Anees Bazmee says that it is a fresh story with the old essence which will be definitely loved by the fans. The fans will definitely love the never seen before avatar of Kartik Aaryan and they will love Kiara Advani too. Tabu being the part of the movie has given a lot of respect to the movie because she is one such actress who is known for her choices.

What are your views on the filmmaker Anees Bazmee, do let us know in the comments section below. The movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now running in cinemas.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – ANAND to get a Remake!