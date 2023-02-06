Exclusive! Priyamani on Jawan, “We waited so long, might as well wait for another two-three months for it”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was supposed to release today (2nd June), but it has been postponed, and it will now hit the big screens on 7th September 2023.

Well, since morning Jawan has been trending on social media as the fans of the superstar were a bit upset that they couldn’t get to watch the movie today. Jawan also stars many actors in pivotal roles and one of them is South actress Priyamani.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priyamani and when asked about an update on Jawan, she said, “It’s finished, Jawan is done. The shooting of the whole movie is done, the post-production is now happening.”

When we told Priyamani that it was a coincidence that today Jawan was slated to release and we are interviewing her, the actress said, “I know it was supposed to release today and I would have been yaaay. I don’t think I would be sitting here today if it was released (laughs). But, we waited so long, we might as well wait for another two-three months for it.”

This will be Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani’s second collaboration. The actress was seen in the song One Two Three Four in the movie Chennai Express. Her and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance moves in the song were loved by one and all.

Talking about Jawan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani, the film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film.

