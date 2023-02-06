Exclusive! Priyamani on Jawan, “We waited so long, might as well wait for another two-three months for it”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was supposed to release today (2ndJune), but it has been postponed, and it will now hit the big screens on 7th September 2023. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:19
movie_image: 
Priyamani

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was supposed to release today (2nd June), but it has been postponed, and it will now hit the big screens on 7th September 2023. 

Well, since morning Jawan has been trending on social media as the fans of the superstar were a bit upset that they couldn’t get to watch the movie today. Jawan also stars many actors in pivotal roles and one of them is South actress Priyamani. 

Also Read: Must Read! Will the new release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan affect the release date of other films?

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priyamani and when asked about an update on Jawan, she said, “It’s finished, Jawan is done. The shooting of the whole movie is done, the post-production is now happening.” 

When we told Priyamani that it was a coincidence that today Jawan was slated to release and we are interviewing her, the actress said, “I know it was supposed to release today and I would have been yaaay. I don’t think I would be sitting here today if it was released (laughs). But, we waited so long, we might as well wait for another two-three months for it.” 

This will be Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani’s second collaboration. The actress was seen in the song One Two Three Four in the movie Chennai Express. Her and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance moves in the song were loved by one and all. 

Talking about Jawan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani, the film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film. 

Also Read: Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Priyamani JAWAN Chennai Express Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Vijay Sethupathi Sunil Grover Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Kya Baat Hai! Angad leaves Seerat stunned, and takes a stand for Sahiba
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! Dipika Kakar opens up about being accused of faking her pregnancy
MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar, who announced her pregnancy a few months ago, recently shared that the “craziest thing” she read...
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI : A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. Well, it’s Friday and you might be in a...
Unfortunate! OTT show Asur 2 leaks online; major setback for the cast and crew
MUMBAI : Asur 2, the highly anticipated mythological thriller web series, has unfortunately fallen prey to online...
Wow! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh reunite for this special reason; fans cant keep calm
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Congratulations! This special member of Anupamaa completes one year in the show
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
SHARIB HASHMI
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
beach babymoon
Wow! Ileana D'Cruz shares stunning glimpses of her beach babymoon, check it out
Virat and Sai decide to reconcile
Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha reveals that she was asked to not do Lootera, says “Everybody around told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film”
and make out scenes
Exclusive! Akanksha Puri on not doing Hindi films after Calendar Girls, “I didn’t want to come on screen just to look glamorous, do skin show, and make out scenes”
logo ka kaam hai kehna
Kya Baat Hai! Sonakshi Sinha’s rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal wishes her on her birthday; writes, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna”