Exclusive! Priyanka Zemse roped in for Shashant Shah’s next

MUMBAI :A lot of interesting projects are being made in the Hindi film industry and many talented actors will be seen in them. Priyanka Zemse has left a mark in the television industry and has also been a part of couple of web series. Now, here’s an exciting news about the actress’ next project.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and we have come to know that Priyanka has been roped in for a project which will be directed by Shashant Shah.

According to sources, the movie will be produced by Friday Filmworks and also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. The details about the project and Priyanka’s character are not yet revealed, but stay tuned to TellyChakkar as we will try our best and get you more updates about the project.

Shashant Shah has directed films like Dasvidaniya, Bajatey Raho, and Operation Romeo. Friday Filmworks had also produced his movie Operation Romeo. The movie which starred Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, and Bhumika Chawla was released last year, and it received mixed to positive reviews.

Priyanka has been a part of web series like Cartel, City of Dreams, and others. She has also done TV shows like Molkki, Kundali Bhagya, and more. She is multi-talented as she is not just an actress but she also an entrepreneur, video jockey, dancer, and hotelier. She is a trained Bachata dancer and her Instagram is filled with videos in which we get to see her amazing dance moves.

