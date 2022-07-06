Exclusive! As a public figure, you will encounter negativity: Ishita Dutta on social media trolling

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Ishita Dutta spoke in detail about social media trolling and negativity and about Drishyam being a life-changing movie for her.

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen some beautiful characters of Ishita Dutta getting all the love from fans. The actress definitely looks forward to doing something different in her projects.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what Ishita had to say on the social media negativity and trolling and on Drishyam being a life-changing movie for her.

Ishita Dutta on social media engagement with her husband

Over time, we have seen some beautiful videos and reels by Ishita Dutta along with her husband Vatsal Seth, which have ruled the hearts of millions. Ishita Dutta revealed it was during the lockdown when she and her husband thought of making videos. They got some amazing comments from fans and were motivated to make more of these.

Ishita Dutta on social media trolling and negativity

Ishita Gupta says that thankfully, she has never been subjected to trolling. Social media is a beautiful platform, and one must use it in the right way. If you are a public figure you should be aware what you will face on social media and it should not affect you. If any negativity is happening, just block it.

Ishita Dutta on Drishyam being life changing movie

Ishita Dutta said Drishyam got her many positive reviews, and as an actor it is very important to have such a movie to your name. It will definitely help you to fetch some better projects in the upcoming days.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in her projects, and we look forward to see more of her.

What are your views on Ishita Dutta? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video