Exclusive! As public figures, we have to deal with it; we should know what we are signing up for: Ahmareen Anjum on social media trolling

Ahmareen Anjum, who was seen in the movie RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli, spoke to TellyChakkar with regard to the types of characters she looks forward to and her take on social media trolling and negative comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 02:30
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Ahmareen Anjum has been winning the hearts of fans with her acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters of hers getting all the love from fans. The actress recently won the hearts of millions with her appearance in the movie RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli. 

While interacting with TellyChakkar, Ahmareen Anjum spoke in detail about the types of characters she looks forward to doing and her acting inspiration. 

Ahmareen Anjum on the types of characters she looks forward to 

Ahmareen Anjum says that she is looking forward to doing some impactful characters. She does not bother about the length of the role, but it should be an impactful character. She is also looking forward to featuring in supernatural thrillers. 

Ahmareen Anjum on social media negativity and trolling 

Many celebrities face social media negative comments and trolling. Ahmareen Anjum says that as public figures, we should know what we are signing up for and should deal with it. Social media is one such platform where you will get good comments and bad comments. 

ALSO READ – (Massacre! Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed in Mumbai, walks through the rush with a smile

Ahmareen Anjum on her acting inspiration 

Ahmareen Anjum says that it has to be Shah Rukh Khan because of the risk he has taken in his life and the types of characters he does. She adds that she used to mouth his dialogues when she watched his movies. 

What are your views on Ahmareen Anjum? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ –('RRR' buzz: Will Ram Charan, NTR watch the first show in disguise with fans?)

