Exclusive! Pyaar Hai Toh Hai actress Paanie Kashyap on her journey, “I’m fascinated to see how a movie is made and I wanted to be a part of this industry anyhow.”

MUMBAI: Paanie Kashyap is an Indian actress who has made her acting debut in Hindi movies with Karan Hariharan, son of the famous singer Hariharan, in the upcoming movie 'Pyaar Hai Toh Hai'.

Pyaar Hai Toh Hai is a movie by director Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary, starring Paanie Kashyap, Karan Hariharan and Rohit Choudhary. The movie is releasing on 28th this month and looking at the trailer of the movie, it seems we can have some high expectations. The trailer looks appealing and so does the performance of the actors.

Talking about Paanie, it’s not just a unique name but also a unique personality and comes with a very strong positive energy. While this is Paanie’s debut movie, it is worth noting that she has worked her way up with music videos, ads and also worked as assistant director.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Paanie Kashyap where she opened up about her journey, her desired actor and directors and much more.

Tell us about your journey and how you got the role.

I started my career as an anchor. While studying in college, I got a job in a news channel where I had to read news. It was a Gujarati news channel. It was difficult to convince my parents that I want to become an actress. I used to sing in my school days. At that time, I didn’t know that it’s called ‘Acting’ so I used to tell people that I want to become a singer. Slowly and gradually I started opening up to my family about what I want to become and it was a usual scenario as they were asking me all the how’s and why’s. However, after I got my job in the news channel, they saw me and slowly started trusting me because they were very scared in the beginning thinking how I will I survive in the industry. I slowly started getting more work like ads, ramp shows, hoardings and then I shifted to Mumbai. I did casting for a movie, did a short film, some music videos, some work in production house, and slowly I was becoming a part of this industry. I had this idea that if I am not working on-screen then I will work off-screen but I’m in love with the idea of filmmaking. I’m fascinated to see how a movie is made and I wanted to be a part of this industry anyhow. There were times when I gave auditions for web series but things became negative as I got closer because sometimes they don’t get the type of face that they are looking for. I have given a lot of auditions and then when it came to Nimmo, I sent my pictures, I was about to meet the director but as my leg had broken, I had met the director on a walker. I was scared because everything was going well but my leg was broken and I didn’t know what he would say. However, the director said that he could see Nimmo in me. I gave another audition and later on I got the agreement signed.

Tell us about a memorable moment

There were a lot of it. Shooting in Rishikesh is the most memorable moment of my life because I felt a divine power there. I have never felt like that before. Every single day of shooting there used to be so interesting. After shooting an emotional scene I would feel heavy and you cannot take it out on somebody. Since I didn’t want affect someone with that kind of energy, I used to leave from there and sit on banks of Ganga silently for sometime. It is something that I miss even now.

Tell us about your dream actor and director you would like to work with?

Firstly, Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) because he is an institution in himself. In case of directors, I have a list of them like Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anurag Kashyap, and many more.

