Exclusive! Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma roped in for the movie Yaariyan 2

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actresses Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2. Yes you heard right, actress Pyumori Mehta who is known for her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Sanam Teri Kasam, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is all set to share screen spcae with the Aakanksha Singh who is known for Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

These 2 beautiful talent will be seen in the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 and the casting is done by Girdhar Swami. No doubt the buzz of the movie is very high and the fans are looking forward the movie.

Also the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actresses is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch these actresses in their project.

