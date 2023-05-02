Exclusive! Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma roped in for the movie Yaariyan 2

Actresses Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 15:53
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma roped in for the movie Yaariyan 2

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive  information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actresses Pyumori Mehta and Akanksha Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2. Yes you heard right, actress Pyumori Mehta who is known for her amazing acting contribution with the projects like Sanam Teri Kasam, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is all set to share screen spcae with the Aakanksha Singh who is known for Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Also read (As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao)

These 2 beautiful talent will be seen in the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 and the casting is done by Girdhar Swami. No doubt the buzz of the movie is very high and the fans are looking forward the movie.

Also the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actresses is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch these actresses in their project.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read - (Babil Khan takes acting lessons from father Irrfan's guru)

Pyumori Mehta Akanksha Sharma Murali Sharma new movie Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 15:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter
MUMBAI:  Incarcerated alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released one more letter in which he has claimed that...
Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali
MUMBAI:  Actress Rupali Ganguly, who came into spotlight with the hugely successful television show 'Anupamaa', is...
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj needs no introduction when it comes to modern filmmaking. For him, technology will always...
Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to get married to Drishyam to director Abhishek Pathak
MUMBAI: It is wedding festival in Bollywood industry earlier we have seen Chak de India Actress actress Chitrashi Rawat...
Vanessa Hudgens gets engaged to her boyfriend Cole Tucker
MUMBAI: 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' star Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be. The actress is engaged to boyfriend...
Recent Stories
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shivaleeka Oberoi to get married to Drishyam to director Abhishek Pathak
Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 actress Shivaleeka Oberoi to get married to Drishyam to director Abhishek Pathak
Exclusive! Murali Sharma roped in for Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Murali Sharma roped in for Yaariyan 2
Babil Khan takes acting lessons from father Irrfan's guru
Babil Khan takes acting lessons from father Irrfan's guru
Aditya Roy Kapur recalls shooting 'The Night Manager' in extreme conditions
Aditya Roy Kapur recalls shooting 'The Night Manager' in extreme conditions
Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'
Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of 'Chandramukhi 2'
As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao
As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao