Exclusive! Raazi and Haseen Dilruba actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Apurva

Actress Nilofar Gesawat who is known for Haseen Dilruba and Raazi will be seen in movie Apurva which Tara Sutaria in the lead
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in the industry, also the fans always looks forward to the exclusive news from the entertainment world, and now we have some great news with regards to be upcoming movie Apurva

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nilofar Gesawat will be seen in the upcoming movie Apurva, yes you heard right, actress Nilofar Gesawat who was seen and loved in Neerja, Haseen Dilruba, School Of Lies, UP 65  and others is now all set to be seen in movie Apurva which has Tara Sutaria in lead.

Well, the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the movie.

How excited are you with this news and to see the actress Nilofar Gesawat in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

