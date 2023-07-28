Exclusive! Raazi and Haseen Dilruba actress Nilofar Gesawat roped in for movie Apurva

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in the industry, also the fans always looks forward to the exclusive news from the entertainment world, and now we have some great news with regards to be upcoming movie Apurva

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nilofar Gesawat will be seen in the upcoming movie Apurva, yes you heard right, actress Nilofar Gesawat who was seen and loved in Neerja, Haseen Dilruba, School Of Lies, UP 65 and others is now all set to be seen in movie Apurva which has Tara Sutaria in lead.

Well, the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the movie.

