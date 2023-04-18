Exclusive! Raghav Juyal on shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, “I felt everything was in slow motion”

MUMBAI:Raghav Juyal started his career as a contestant on a reality show. He later became choreographer, and hosted many danced based reality shows. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with a film titled Sonali Cable, and has till date starred in movies like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and more.

He is now gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release on 21st April 2023. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and when asked about his experience of shooting his first scene with Salman Khan, the actor said, “I still remember the first day. We were shooting in Mumbai and all the dialogues that he was saying I couldn’t understand because I felt everything was in slow motion. Interestingly, I do slow motion, but for the first time in my life, I was feeling everything in slow motion. Since childhood, we have watched Bhai’s movies 4-5 times and today I was acting with him. So, it’s a surreal experience.”

When asked how he would sum the journey of his transition from TV to films, Raghav said, “Now, the journey is still going on. Actually, I would say the new journey has just started.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam.

