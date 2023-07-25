Exclusive! Rahul Dev on being so fit in his 50s, “Consistency is the key to anything”

MUMBAI: Rahul Dev has been in the industry for more than two decades. He is known for his performances in films like Champion, Asoka, Footpath, Shaapit, Ek Paheli Leela, Dishoom, Mubarakan, and others.

But, apart from his movies, he is known for one more thing and that is his amazing body. Even though he is in his 50s, he is one of the fittest actors we have in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read: Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actor Rahul Dev says, “I remember Vikram Bhatt telling me that he made 1920 at a point when the industry had sort of written him off”

TellyChakkar recently interacted with him, and when asked about the secret behind his fitness, Rahul stated, “Consistency is the key for anything. If you do it with consistency, you leave a mark. In my workout now I have added muscle-up. All my friends in the gym are in their early 20s because muscle-up is a very young boy’s thing. Even people in their late 20s don’t attempt it. The only other actor whom I know who does this is Vidyut (Jamwwal). But, I haven’t seen any other actors doing it. So, I would hate to be fat, and I hope god doesn’t punish me. I haven’t thought about it much, you can just do things easily.”

“We had a college reunion, and I couldn’t recognise a lot of my batch mates. Some of them had lost their hair, which is fine. But, they were in a situation where their body was like a punctured tyre. I feel the only blessing we have is the human body. What we have to do with it, we need to preserve it. In the business, people I love are Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty; they are the clean guys,” he added.

Also Read: Exclusive! Rahul Dev on Adhura, “The aesthetics are very top notch”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.