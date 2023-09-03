Exclusive! Rahuul Chwudhary roped in for Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal

MUMBAI:"Animal" is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2023. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who directed the blockbuster movie Kabir Singh and it’s produced by T-Series.

The first poster of the movie was released on the 1st of January 2023 and the audience love the rigid look of Ranbir and gave the poster a thumbs up.

Initially, the actress in the movie was Parineeti Chopra but then she was replaced by Rashmika Mandanna and the reason is still unknown.

This would be the first time that Ranbir and Rashmika would be working together and the fans are excited to see the new pair on screen.

Tellychakkar has exclusively got the news that Rahuul Chwudhary has been signed for the movie.

Not much is known about his character but he would be having a pivotal role.

Rahuul is a well-known actor and he is best known for his roles in movies like Yodha, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and A Daughter's Tale: Pankh.

The audience can’t wait to see Ranbir Kapoor in his new avatar and eagerly waits for the release of the movie.

The movie is all set to release on 11 August 2023 and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen.

