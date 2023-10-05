Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma roped in for movie Rumi Ki Sharafat

Actor Rajesh Sharma who is known for his Bollywood contribution is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Rumi Ki Sharafat
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 16:55
movie_image: 
Rajesh Sharma

MUMBAI:    Actor Rajesh Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies and now Tellychakakr has exclusive information with regards to one of the actor's upcoming projects.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rajesh Sharma will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Rumi Ki Sharafat, yes you heard right actor Rajesh Sharma who has been contributing into the Bollywood industry with his amazing acting is now all set to be seen in the upcoming comedy flick titled Rumi KI Sharafat which will have some amazing star cast like Radhika Madan, Varun Sharma, Bijendra Kala, Sharib Hashmi and few others.

ALSO READ – What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the actor.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see him in this movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband

Rajesh Sharma RUMI KI SHARAFAT Maddock Films RADIK MADAN Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor
MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She has left a mark down...
Must Read! ‘AbhiRa’ fans get emotional as The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi reaches THIS milestone, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. We like to be at the forefront of bringing in...
OMG! Fans call Abrar and Sargun the USP of Yeh Hai Chahatein, check out their brutally honest opinions about the leap!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' which began as a...
What! Naseeruddin Shah was asked to auditioned for this character in Harry Potter
MUMBAI:  Actor Naseeruddin Shah is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood. Over the time with his...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Prerna leaves the Pandya House, blames Dhara for ruining her life!
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Finally! Hrithik Roshan announces the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha; fans say, “Badi der kar di sir”
MUMBAI:   From the past couple of years, especially post the pandemic, within six months of the theatrical release, a...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde
Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pooja Hegde
Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor
Naseeruddin Shah
What! Naseeruddin Shah was asked to auditioned for this character in Harry Potter
Vikram Vedha
Finally! Hrithik Roshan announces the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha; fans say, “Badi der kar di sir”
Sudeep Sarangi
Exclusive! Chhatrasal actor Sudeep Sarangi roped in for Maddock films’ next
Adipurush, Tiger 3
WOAH! Budget of Adipurush, Tiger 3 and more upcoming movies will leave you shocked
Kriti Sanon
Really! Kriti Sanon sits on the floor for Adipurush trailer launch, netizens say “pure soul no show off”