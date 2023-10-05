Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma roped in for movie Rumi Ki Sharafat

MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies and now Tellychakakr has exclusive information with regards to one of the actor's upcoming projects.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rajesh Sharma will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Rumi Ki Sharafat, yes you heard right actor Rajesh Sharma who has been contributing into the Bollywood industry with his amazing acting is now all set to be seen in the upcoming comedy flick titled Rumi KI Sharafat which will have some amazing star cast like Radhika Madan, Varun Sharma, Bijendra Kala, Sharib Hashmi and few others.

ALSO READ – What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the actor.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see him in this movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Wow! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi completes 5 year of togetherness here is how actress wished her husband