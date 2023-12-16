Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma roped in for an upcoming movie of Nitya Mehra

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rajesh Sharma will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay – God if sin, yes you heard right, actor Rajesh Sharma who has been grabbing attention and winning the hearts of the fnas with his movies over the time and now he has all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay – God of Sin directed by Nitya Mehra

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with this movie as he has indeed created a solid mark with his solid on screen presence and it is a treat to see his work on screen.

