Exclusive! Rajkumar Rao roped in for movie titled ‘Sarvagun Sampanna’

MUMBAI:

Indeed Rajkumar Rao has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

The actor is now currently getting some amazing response for his recently released movie Badhaai Do along with Bhumi Pednekar. And now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the actor Rajkumar Rao.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rajkumar Rao will be seen in the movie Sarvagun Sampanna. Yes you heard right, actor Rajkumar Rao who is known for his content driven movies is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled Sarvagun Sampanna.

Earlier TellyChakkar had informed that actress Priya Prakash Varrier will play the lead, and now the actor is all set to join her.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt looking at the history of work of the actor it will be a treat to watch him in this upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this upcoming project of the actor Rajkumar Rao

