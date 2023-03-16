Exclusive! Rajpal Yaadav joins the cast of movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage

Actor Rajpal Yaadav is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage which is directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 21:22
MUMNAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rajpal Yaadav will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage, yes you heard right actor Rajpal Yaadav who has been winning the hearts of the fan over the time with his beautiful acting contribution is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage.

The movie will be directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house, well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the coming movie.


What are your views on this information and how excited are you to see the actor Rajpal Yaadav in this upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

