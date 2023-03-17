Exclusive! Raju Kher joins the cast of Arbaaz Khan starrer Gaddar

MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in terms of movies and web series and TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive formation from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Raju Kher will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Gaddar, yes you heard right actor Raju Kher who has been winning the hearts of the with his beautiful acting with the projects like Shootout at Wadala, Krrish 3, Main Tera Hero is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Gaddar which will have Arbaaz Khan in the leading role and the movie will be coming from PK films.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie.

