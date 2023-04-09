Exclusive! Rajveer Deol has some hilarious reply on asking about if facing clash with his father Sunny Deol in the future

MUMBAI: The trailer of the movie Dono which has Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon is finally launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie.

During the Press Conference and the Q and A round there were few questions thrown at the debutant Rajveer Deol and he spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also and his favorite actor, his icon, his father Sunny Deol.

Rajveer Deol says he has grown up watching his father’s movies and he just loves him and takes him as his icon, he was so much into his father’s movie that he was inspired to join the army looking at the movies which was done by his father Sunny Deol. The actor also says that in the future if there is a clash between of his movie with his father's movie he won't be having any pressure because after all he will be doing a movie after trusting a script, then he won't be having any pressure, rather on the other hand he will be cheering for his father's movie also.

Rajveer Deol also says that he believes in making a separate identity, there is a Legacy which is being carried by his father and he believes in crafting his own niche and creating a market based on his own craft.

Indeed right from the trailer we can say the actor Rajveer Deol looks very promising and we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie Dono, which also marks the acting debut of the actress Paloma Dhillon.

Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen on 5th October 2023.

