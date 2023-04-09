Exclusive! Rajveer Deol has some hilarious reply on asking about if facing clash with his father Sunny Deol in the future

During the trailer event of his moiré Dono Rajveer Deol spoke in detail about his movie and also reacts if facing clash with Sunny Deol in the coming time
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 19:57
movie_image: 
Rajveer Deol

MUMBAI:  The trailer of the movie Dono which has Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon is finally launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie.

During the Press Conference and the Q and A round there were few questions thrown at the debutant Rajveer Deol and he spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also and his favorite actor, his icon, his father Sunny Deol.

Rajveer Deol says he has grown up watching his father’s movies and he just loves him and takes him as his icon, he was so much into his father’s movie that he was inspired to join the army looking at the movies which was done by his father Sunny Deol. The actor also says that in the future if there is a clash between of his movie with his father's movie he won't be having any pressure because after all he will be doing a movie after trusting a script, then he won't be having any pressure, rather on the other hand he will be cheering for his father's movie also.

ALSO READ –Dono Trailer out! This Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer promises freshness with a rollercoaster ride of love and emotions

Rajveer Deol also says that he believes in making a separate identity, there is a Legacy which is being carried by his father and he believes in crafting his own niche and creating a market based on his own craft.

Indeed right from the trailer we can say the actor Rajveer Deol looks very promising and we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie Dono, which also marks the acting debut of the actress Paloma Dhillon.

Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen on 5th October 2023.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Ishaan Khatter’s rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Rajveer Deol Paloma Dhillon RAJVEER DEOL FANS Sunny Deol Dono Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 19:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Exclusive! Kunal brings police to Vandana’s house!
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Exclusive! "I don't characters I play people on screen” Kay Kay Menon
MUMBAI: Upcoming series of Amazon Prime video titled Bambai Meri Jaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the...
OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats gets leaked against Samar in Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'
MUMBAI:   At the highly anticipated trailer launch of the upcoming blockbuster film DONO, Bollywood sensation Paloma...
Katha Ankahee: What! Reet wants Maya to know the major truth Katha’s one night stand
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Exclusive! “The Bad**s characters are always delicious” Kritika Kamra
MUMBAI: Actress Kritika Kamra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her immense contribution, the...
Recent Stories
Paloma Dhillon
Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paloma Dhillon
Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'
Mafia
Bollywood Mafia's Divide-and-Conquer Strategy Exposed as Backlash Grows Over PanchKriti Screening Chaos
Valarmathi
RIP! N Valarmathi, iconic voice behind ISRO launch countdowns including Chandrayaan 3, passes away at 64
Ishaan Khatter
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Ishaan Khatter’s rumored GF Chandni Bainz
Gadar 2
Whoa! Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 crosses the Rs 500 crore mark post 3 weeks of it’s release
Rajveer Deol
Dono Trailer out! This Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer promises freshness with a rollercoaster ride of love and emotions