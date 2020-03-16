Exclusive! Ram Ki Janmabhoomi actor Aditya Roy roped in for Akshay Oberoi starrer Varchasva

Actor Aditya Roy who is known for Ghaznavi and Ram Ki Janmabhoomi (2019) roped in for movie Varchasva which has Akshay Oberoi in the leading role
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made across the platform in terms of web series and movies and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Aditya Roy has been roped in for the upcoming movie Varchasva. Yes you heard right, actor Aditya Roy who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the project like Ghaznavi and Ram Ki Janmabhoomi (2019) is now on said to be seen in the movie Varchasva which is directed by Manish Singh and produced by Husain Kurji.

The actor will be seen playing a character named Kallu who is Akshay Oberoi’s friend in the movie. Talking about the cast of the movie it has talents like Akshay Oberoi, Ravi Kishan, Tridha Choudhary, Bhagwan Tiwari, Deep raj rana, Satyakam.

No doubt this information has indeed increased excitement and we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer in this upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:42

