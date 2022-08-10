Exclusive! Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi actress Anubha Fatehpuria roped in for Sumo Didi

Actress Anubha Fatehpuria who was seen in movies Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2019), Mai (2022) and Blue: The Colour of Guilt will seen in the movie Sumo Didi
movie_image: 
Anubha Fatehpuria

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the world of OTT, movies and television, we are back with another piece of exclusive form from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Anubha Fatehpuria will be seen in the movie Sumo Didi, yes you heard right actress Anubha Fatehpuria who was seen and loved in the projects like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2019), Mai (2022) and Blue: The Colour of Guilt is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Sumo Didi.

Well the detailed information on the character played by the actress Anubha Fatehpura is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –WHAT! Siddharth Anand takes THESE necessary precautions for 'Fighter' after Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawaan's' scenes leak online?

About Author

