Exclusive! Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday to have a dance number in Rocky or Rani Ki Prem Kahani

In a recent media interaction Ranveer Singh reveals that he will be having a great dance number a with Ananya Pandey in the upcoming movie Rocky aur rani ki Prem Kahani which also has Alia Bhatt in the leading role

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt titled Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani which is helmed by Karan Johar has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt the fans were really looking forward to see the jodi of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming romantic comedy.

The announcement video and the BTS pictures which are floating around the social media have already created the excitement among the fans. And now we have exclusively learnt that actor Ranveer Singh will be having a great dance number with Ananya Pandey in the upcoming movie.

Yes, you heard right, Ranveer Singh who is the powerhouse of energy is now all set to shake his leg along with actress Ananya Panday in this upcoming romantic comedy titled Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, and this was revealed by the actor himself during the press conference of the upcoming Dharma Production movie Liger.

Ranveer Singh was the chief guest for the event and while interacting with the media he shared this information. This news has indeed created an excitement among the fans and we look forward to see what type of song Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday will come up with.

How excited are you with this information do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

