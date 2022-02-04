Exclusive! "Ranveer Singh is a contemporary, so will see his work and rate him" Kangana Ranaut on getting compared with Ranveer Singh in hosting

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut is known not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for being in controversies, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and winning the hearts of the fans. We have also seen the actress making headlines for many controversies.

The actress is now all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming reality show titled Lock Upp which is coming from ALTBalaji and MX Player. The actress is all set to host the reality show. During the Press Conference with regards to the upcoming digital reality show, the actress was seen making some shocking statements with regards to the actor Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Yeh tumhare bhai ka ghar nahin hai, meri jail hai: Kangana Ranaut on her upcoming digital show)

Kangana Ranaut is all set to host the upcoming reality show on digital platform, the actress on getting compared with Salman Khan who has hosted Bigg Boss, Karan Johar who has hosted Bigg Boss OTT and Ranveer Singh who has hosted The Big Picture, has some amazing replies, the actress initially said that do you think she needs any inspiration to host a show, Kangana Ranaut says that this is a reality show and it should be hosted in very real manner and your real character should reflect in the show. Adding further, taking Salman Khan's name the actress says, he is a legend and she would definitely learn from him on the other hand talking about your hosting of Karan Johar she says, she would see if anything she can learn, where as talking about Ranveer Singh the actress says that ‘he is a contemporary and she will first see his work and will rate him’.

No doubt all these names have created some strong marks in the fields of hosting and we look forward to see the hosting of the actress Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming reality show on OTT.

What are your views on this statement of the actress Kangana Ranaut, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (What! Ranbir Kapoor to be a pivotal part of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi?)