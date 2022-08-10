Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside

Raqesh Bapat was ranked sixteenth in The Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017. The actor was also nominated for playing the antagonist in Hambirrao Senapati.
MUMBAI:Raqesh Bapat is a talented actor who is known for his work in films like 'Tum Bin', 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai', 'Vrundavan' and television shows like 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?' and 'Qubool Hai'.

He was ranked sixteenth in The Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017. The actor was also nominated for playing the antagonist in Hambirrao Senapati.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about his upcoming projects, talks about OTT and much more.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

I have 2 films and they will be released soon. There are talks about OTT going on. Through OTT it has become very easy to reach to people’s houses.

As you were seen in Bigg Boss OTT, will you be seen in Bigg Boss ever?

Well, never say never but nothing for now.

When are you planning to get married?

I cannot tell you anything now but all in good time for sure.

This was our conversation with Raqesh Bapat. Tell us what you think about the actor, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

