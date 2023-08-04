Exclusive! Rashami Desai and Amar Upadhyay roped in for a Gujarati movie – Deets Inside

MUMBAI:Rashami Desai and Amar Upadhyay, both actors are popular names in the television industry. But, do you guys know that they earlier worked in Gujarati movies? Rashami did a Gujarati film titled Superstar and Amar was seen in a Gujarati movie, Aav Taru Kari Nakhu.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and here’s an exciting news for Rashami Desai and Amar Upadhyay’s fans. According to sources, both actors have been roped in for a Gujarati movie which will be directed by Dharmesh Mehta. Sources also informed us that the shooting of the film will be done in London.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz reveals about his relationship with Rashami Desai, says, "I did like her, but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”

More details about the movie are not yet revealed. But, stay tuned to TellyChakkar as we will try and get you some more exclusive news about the movie soon.

Talking about Rashami and Amar’s projects, the actress was last seen in the web series Ratri Ke Yatri. Meanwhile, Amar was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a super hit at the box office.

So, are you excited to watch Rashami Desai and Amar Upadhyay in a Gujarati film? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz reveals about his relationship with Rashami Desai, says, "I did like her, but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.