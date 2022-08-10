Exclusive! Rocketry actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for a movie titled Chinmasta

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry. We have exclusively learnt that Aamir Rafiq will be seen in a movie titled Chinmasta.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 22:08
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Aamir Rafiq is a popular name in the TV industry and has also been a part of movies like Penalty and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry and here’s a news that will make all the Aamir Rafiq’s fans excited

We have exclusively learnt that Aamir Rafiq will be seen in a movie titled Chinmasta. The movie is directed by Sohit Sarkar and will be produced under Aama Films.

The details about Aamir’s character are kept under wraps, but we are sure his fans will surely look forward to what role he will be seen playing in the movie. Are you excited about this new project of Aamir Rafiq? Let us know in the comments below..

Aamir Rafiq has been a part of TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, and Swaraj. He has impressed everyone with his performances earlier, and it will be interesting to see what response his movie Chinmasta will get.

Talking about Sohit Sarkar, he has earlier directed many TV shows like Teri Laadli Main, Pyaar Ke Papad, Ayushman Bhava, Laal Ishq, and others. He had also helmed a movie titled Mrigja

