Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”

Tellychakkar got in touch with Tota Roy Chowdhury and in an exclusive conversation the actor revealed some interesting details when asked about his OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, audience reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and much more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 22:11
movie_image: 
Tota

MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills in Dancing and martial arts. The actor has earned recognition with his amazing performances in OTT series Feluda Pherot (which is based on Satyajit Ray’s Feluda series), Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and in Star Jalsha's daily soap Sreemoyee.

Also read -Exclusive! Tota Roy Chowdhury to be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming movie Diler

 

The actor has always impressed the audience with his performance and he is back once again to steal the hearts of his fans with his performance in the Hoichoi OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo directed by Chandrasish Ray.

The fictional series is inspired by a true murder case of a police officer and is based on the murder case where 4 police officers are held suspect. The story revolves around the battle between Pritha Roy and defense lawyer Joyraj Singha where the lines between good and bad gets blurry but Pritha has to rise above the challenges by solving the case and restore faith in the police. The show is available to stream on Hoichoi.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Tota Roy Chowdhury and in an exclusive conversation the actor revealed some interesting details when asked about his OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, audience reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and much more.

About Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that the series was inspired by an incident that took place in real life almost 20 years ago during New Years Eve when a police officer was beaten to death by his fellow police officers as the officer was trying to stop them from harassing a couple on bike. The germ of this idea was taken and turned into a fictional series as only the idea is taken from the real story. The actor added that while they have tried to keep it as real as a documentary they have also added the entertainment element.

Audience response to and success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and his role

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that after watching the movie, the word of opinion spread around and the best publicity is word of mouth, due to which, more and more people watched the movie and appreciated it. Talking about the reception of his character in the movie, the actor said that he got lot of positive responses from Male performing artists and male classical dancers, hair dressers or men who took a different path for career which wasn’t considered a career choice for a man. The actor also added that this movie has started a conversation among the people, stating an example of a woman who after the movie, changed her thought process that Kathak can be a career for men too as in the end, it is their happiness that counts while taking up an art form.

Initial reaction to the character of Chandon Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and how did you bag it?

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that he was asked for an audition by a renowned casting director Shanu Sharma to whom he sent his audition tape which was a successful trial as after half an hour he got a call from the casting director saying that Karan Johar loved his work. He revealed that after watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai he became a fan of Karan Johar but felt that working with the director is just a pipe dream. He also revealed that working with Karan Johar was the first reason why he worked in RRKPK as he wanted to take the opportunity to learn from the director. However, after listening to the narration of his character, he was blown away and wanted to play it the way it was envision by Karan Johar in order to touch the audience’s heart. The actor added that in order to prep for the role, Karan Johar gave him 6 months to learn Kathak.

Also read -​​​​​​​Exclusive! Tota Roy Chowdhury to be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s debut OTT series Black Warrant

 

This was our conversation with Tota Roy Chowdhury. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Tota Roy Chowdhury Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo rocky aur rani kii Prem Kahani RRKPK Hoichoi Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharma Productions Bengali cinema Hindi cinema TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 22:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! From Kiran Rao dedicating songs, to Mithila Palkar and Nupur Shikhare grooving to Jugnoo, check out these special performances which took place at Ira Khan - Nupur Shikhare's wedding
MUMBAI: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities continue as the mehendi ceremony took place on Monday. While...
Exclusive! Cubicles series actor Badri Chavan wants to play characters like THESE talented actor, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills...
Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb
MUMBAI: In an unexpected triumph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has not only become a box office success, grossing...
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on...
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at...
Recent Stories
Kiran
Wow! From Kiran Rao dedicating songs, to Mithila Palkar and Nupur Shikhare grooving to Jugnoo, check out these special performances which took place at Ira Khan - Nupur Shikhare's wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiran
Wow! From Kiran Rao dedicating songs, to Mithila Palkar and Nupur Shikhare grooving to Jugnoo, check out these special performances which took place at Ira Khan - Nupur Shikhare's wedding
Vidhu
Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb
Rakul
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
Ira
OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart
Emraan
Wow! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over twitter as the fans appreciates the actor for Tiger 3
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot