Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”

MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills in Dancing and martial arts. The actor has earned recognition with his amazing performances in OTT series Feluda Pherot (which is based on Satyajit Ray’s Feluda series), Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and in Star Jalsha's daily soap Sreemoyee.

The actor has always impressed the audience with his performance and he is back once again to steal the hearts of his fans with his performance in the Hoichoi OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo directed by Chandrasish Ray.

The fictional series is inspired by a true murder case of a police officer and is based on the murder case where 4 police officers are held suspect. The story revolves around the battle between Pritha Roy and defense lawyer Joyraj Singha where the lines between good and bad gets blurry but Pritha has to rise above the challenges by solving the case and restore faith in the police. The show is available to stream on Hoichoi.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Tota Roy Chowdhury and in an exclusive conversation the actor revealed some interesting details when asked about his OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, audience reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and much more.

About Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that the series was inspired by an incident that took place in real life almost 20 years ago during New Years Eve when a police officer was beaten to death by his fellow police officers as the officer was trying to stop them from harassing a couple on bike. The germ of this idea was taken and turned into a fictional series as only the idea is taken from the real story. The actor added that while they have tried to keep it as real as a documentary they have also added the entertainment element.

Audience response to and success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and his role

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that after watching the movie, the word of opinion spread around and the best publicity is word of mouth, due to which, more and more people watched the movie and appreciated it. Talking about the reception of his character in the movie, the actor said that he got lot of positive responses from Male performing artists and male classical dancers, hair dressers or men who took a different path for career which wasn’t considered a career choice for a man. The actor also added that this movie has started a conversation among the people, stating an example of a woman who after the movie, changed her thought process that Kathak can be a career for men too as in the end, it is their happiness that counts while taking up an art form.

Initial reaction to the character of Chandon Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and how did you bag it?

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that he was asked for an audition by a renowned casting director Shanu Sharma to whom he sent his audition tape which was a successful trial as after half an hour he got a call from the casting director saying that Karan Johar loved his work. He revealed that after watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai he became a fan of Karan Johar but felt that working with the director is just a pipe dream. He also revealed that working with Karan Johar was the first reason why he worked in RRKPK as he wanted to take the opportunity to learn from the director. However, after listening to the narration of his character, he was blown away and wanted to play it the way it was envision by Karan Johar in order to touch the audience’s heart. The actor added that in order to prep for the role, Karan Johar gave him 6 months to learn Kathak.

This was our conversation with Tota Roy Chowdhury.


