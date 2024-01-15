Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on parameter before choosing a character says, he would like to know if “the director is making a movie to pay his EMIs or to put across a story”

MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills in Dancing and martial arts. The actor has earned recognition with his amazing performances in OTT series Feluda Pherot (which is based on Satyajit Ray’s Feluda series), Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and in Star Jalsha's daily soap Sreemoyee.

Also read - Exclusive! Tota Roy Chowdhury to be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming movie Diler

The actor has always impressed the audience with his performance and he is back once again to steal the hearts of his fans with his performance in the Hoichoi OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo directed by Chandrasish Ray.

The fictional series is inspired by a true murder case of a police officer and is based on the murder case where 4 police officers are held suspect. The story revolves around the battle between Pritha Roy and defense lawyer Joyraj Singha where the lines between good and bad gets blurry but Pritha has to rise above the challenges by solving the case and restore faith in the police. The show is available to stream on Hoichoi.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Tota Roy Chowdhury and in an exclusive conversation the actor revealed some interesting details when asked about his views on regulations on OTT, challenging roles and much more.

According to you, should OTT have regulations for showing nudity and violence?

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that according to his personal views, we should be responsible about what we put out for public viewing. He tries to be in projects where there’s a limit as we can’t show everything on screen as something is to be left for the imagination. In the name of freedom of speech, we should not hurt each other. However, there also some people who are pretending to be hurt just to put someone in a tight spot. So it’s responsibility on all sides.

What’s a type of role that would be challenging for you?

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that it would be a character that will touch the hearts of maximum viewers because as an artist we all dream of touching other people’s lives with our performance. One might be sitting 10,000 miles away from someone who is a complete stranger or may be not even a stranger as there’s no communication between them at all. However, even after there’s such a distance, when one’s performance changes the life of another person who is sitting so far, that is the beauty of art. So Tota Roy Chowdhury is on the lookout for characters that can touch other people’s heart and entertain the audience as he understands that nowadays everyone is stressed, angry and frustrated.

What’s your parameter for choosing a character?

To this, Tota Roy Chowdhury replied by saying that the script has to be appealing for that as sometimes the character is good but the script isn’t up to the mark. So he tries to have a good script, something that is handled by a director who is honest with his vision. There are directors who claim to send their movies for awards but they really mean to just earn a lot of money. However, Tota Roy Chowdhury wants honesty in a director who will be clear with his vision and if he making a movie to just earn money and say so clearly. The actor wants to know if the director is making a movie to pay his EMIs or to put across a story and would like to work with the latter category.

Also read - Exclusive! Tota Roy Chowdhury to be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s debut OTT series Black Warrant

This was our conversation with Tota Roy Chowdhury. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

