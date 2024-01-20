Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on what is art according to him, “art is what the intended audience understands.”

MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also shown his skills in Dancing and martial arts. The actor has earned recognition with his amazing performances in OTT series Feluda Pherot (which is based on Satyajit Ray’s Feluda series), Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and in Star Jalsha's daily soap Sreemoyee.

The actor has always impressed the audience with his performance and he is back once again to steal the hearts of his fans with his performance in the Hoichoi OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo directed by Chandrasish Ray.

The fictional series is inspired by a true murder case of a police officer and is based on the murder case where 4 police officers are held suspects. The story revolves around the battle between Pritha Roy and defense lawyer Joyraj Singha where the lines between good and bad gets blurry but Pritha has to rise above the challenges by solving the case and restore faith in the police. The show is available to stream on Hoichoi.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Tota Roy Chowdhury and in an exclusive conversation the actor revealed some interesting details when asked about his love for dancing, his desired actors and directors and much more.

Desirable actors and directors

On this, Tota Roy Chowdhury said that actors are not as important for him as directors as he can work with any actor but he is particularly fascinated by directors because he is a director’s actor. Since he has entered the industry in late 90s, the directors that had the most impact on him are Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra – if he is willing to make a movie because DDLJ changed the way movies were made in India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali because Devdas and Black are his favourites, Nikhil Advani for Kal Ho Na Ho, Farhan Akhtar for Dil Chahta Hai, Neeraj Pandey for A Wednesday. I want to work with them if possible. Their movies are what I learnt from.

What is Art according to you?

On this, Tota Roy Chowdhury said that art is what the intended audience understands. It is not what he thinks art is. According to him, if he expresses something but the audience doesn’t understand the meaning then it has failed and it is not art but if the audience understand s and appreciates then that’s art. He added that he is in a field that is people-oriented and if critics accepted something that he does but the audience doesn’t then he would fail as an artist.

Attraction towards dance

On this, Tota Roy Chowdhury talked about Bharat Natya Shastra and said that going through it, in Abhinaya, there many ways of enacting and one of the factor it consists of is dancing. He added that in order to be a complete artist we don’t have to look anywhere and read the simplified form of Bharat Natya Shastra.

This was our conversation with Tota Roy Chowdhury.