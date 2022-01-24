EXCLUSIVE! Rohit Chaudhary roped in for Jogira Sara Ra Ra

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Wow! Aparshakti Khurana pens down a beautiful note for his daughter

We tried to dig in more information about the movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra and we’ve exclusively learned that actor Rohit Chaudhary has been roped in for the film. The star will be seen in a pivotal role. The details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

The film will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, The film has been shot primarily in Lucknow and the old city of Varanasi. Talking about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, ‘I am happy that we finished the shoot without any hassle. It is important to be safe in these challenging times. With the pandemic around, shooting a film was different for sure but Lucknow has been an amazing host and I enjoyed shooting the film there.’

On the work front, Rohit Chaudhary has acted in movies like Singham, Chennai Express, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Padmaavat.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a quirky tale of two people who are in love. The film, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, is expected to release theatrically in 2022.

Well, it is surely going to be exciting to see what his character will be like.

We promise to be back with more updates on the same project.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Also read: Interesting! Hardik Pandya has THIS to say about Natasa Stankovic’s newfound LOVE